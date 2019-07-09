Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bendheim Joins FirstLOOK Event at the New York Design Center

Bendheim Joins FirstLOOK Event at the New York Design Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Recently-Opened Bendheim DesignLab™ to Showcase Latest Glass Solutions for the Contract Market

FirstLOOK at the New York Design Center takes place on Wednesday, July 17th from 4PM to 8PM.

FirstLOOK at the New York Design Center takes place on Wednesday, July 17th from 4PM to 8PM.

Bendheim's TurnKey™ glass cladding system is designed for movability and speed of installation.

Bendheim’s TurnKey™ glass cladding system is designed for movability and speed of installation.

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bendheim is following up the official opening of its Design Lab with its first ever participation in the New York Design Center’s FirstLOOK event in July. The company will join dozens of leading contract showrooms to present its latest specialty glass offerings for the commercial market.

Bendheim’s consultative glass design center will open its doors to FirstLOOK guests on the top floor of 200 Lexington Ave. on July 17th, 4 – 8 PM. As part of the new products tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the company’s latest introductions, including its redesigned TurnKey™ glass cladding system, now available with concealed attachments.

TurnKey is designed for movability and speed of installation – to accommodate today’s rapidly changing work environments. It uses miniature mechanical fasteners to install modular glass walls. As a result, panels can be easily replaced, re-assembled in a new location, or repurposed as dry-erase glass boards.

A&D professionals looking to inject a refined hospitality-inspired aesthetic into office interiors will be able to examine large panels of Bendheim’s new Metalix 2 Collection, introduced this May. The collection comprises eight shimmering glass varieties, featuring woven metal meshes in design-forward pale bronze, rose gold, and silver hues. 

“This is one of Bendheim’s most significant events of the year,” said Steven Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. “Some call FirstLOOK ‘the Neocon of New York.’ It’s a great way to introduce our new consultative design center. There will be many new things to explore… really, the whole Bendheim space, so we are excited.” 

Bendheim’s Design Lab allows visitors to experience hundreds of specialty glass varieties in large panels and under various light conditions. Its Midtown convenience and bright open spaces enable faster, more efficient evaluation of materials, while its team of design consultants can assist A&D professionals with custom product development. To visit the Lab during the upcoming FirstLOOK event, please RSVP at https://nydc.com/firstlook.

Attachments

  • First_Look_IG
  • back-painted-wall-SP 
CONTACT: Christina Scott
Catalyst Marketing Communications, Inc.
203.348.7541
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.