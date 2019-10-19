Breaking News
Home / Top News / Beneficial State Bank CEO Responds to Disinformation Attack by Trump Appointee Faith Bautista

Beneficial State Bank CEO Responds to Disinformation Attack by Trump Appointee Faith Bautista

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Oakland, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficial State Bank issues the following statement. Beneficial State Bank responds to a disinformation attack by the National Diversity Coalition (NDC), led by Faith Bautista, spreading false allegations about their banking practices. 

“How sad that politically motivated interests find gain in attacking a bank whose very mission is to serve the un- and under-served with high road financial products and services. Given that, one has to wonder who these attacks actually serve,” said CEO Kat Taylor. “Before launching this political attack, which is an inappropriate activity for a nonprofit, NDC acted in bad faith, as it did not reach out to Beneficial State to verify any of its claims,” added Taylor. “As a result, NDC’s statements include numerous inaccuracies, misstatements, falsehoods, specious arguments, and faulty conclusions.”

As a federally certified Community Development Financial Institution and certified B Corporation, Beneficial State provides under-resourced communities fair and transparent banking services. Beneficial State has proven its commitment to helping disenfranchised segments of the population gain access to financial resources and credit, often refinancing or providing alternatives to predatory lenders. Among other banking services, the bank provides access to responsible credit to qualified applicants that have a demonstrated ability to repay.

As a direct result of the bank’s leadership in these areas, the FDIC recently issued Beneficial State an “Outstanding” overall rating for its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance, assigned by examiners after careful and extensive review of multiple factors included in their performance standards. In 2018, only 7.6% of all CDFI banks received an “Outstanding” rating. Additionally, B Lab, the nonprofit entity behind the B Corporation certification, awarded Beneficial State a 2019 Best for the World Honoree, for the sixth consecutive year. Certified B Corporations that receive the Best for the World Honor are top-performing B Corps that provide the greatest positive social and environmental impact. Beneficial State is one of the highest rated B Corporations out of 3,000 globally.

 

About Beneficial State Bank

Mission-driven Beneficial State Bank is a state-chartered, federally insured Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) and a “Best Overall” Certified B Corporation® six years-running. The bank, headquartered in Oakland, California and founded as a social enterprise bank in 2007, serves the three West Coast states. Beneficial State Bank holds to a triple-bottom-line of social justice, environmental wellbeing, and economic sustainability. 100% of the economic rights of Beneficial State Bank are owned by nonprofit organizations. Beneficial State Bancorp (“Bancorp”), the holding company for Beneficial State Bank, is registered as a Public Benefit Corporation. Beneficial State Foundation, the majority beneficial owner of the Bancorp, measures and supports the social and environmental impact of the Bank and works to change the banking system for good.

For additional information, please visit http://www.beneficialstatebank.com. FDIC Insured, Equal Housing Lender.

CONTACT: Beneficial State Bank
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.