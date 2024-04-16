DALLAS, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) (together with its affiliates, “Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform focused on providing liquidity and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online portal, AltAccess, today announced that it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

At the showcase, Beneficient executives will present in-depth information about its market opportunity and the business model the Company is employing to serve the unmet custody and liquidity needs of investors in alternative assets.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Webcast: https://shareholders.trustben.com

Management will also host individual investor meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024, as part of its participation in the conference. Investors can register online at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup and request a meeting time with the Company. Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue, Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions − with early liquidity exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential liquidity exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to digitize their alternative assets in order to explore early exit opportunities, receive proposals for liquidity in a secure online environment, engage custodial services for the digital alternative assets and receive data analytics to better inform investment decision making. Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including related to the participation of the limited partners in the liquidity transactions described herein, the issuance of Preferred Stock in the liquidity transactions, the closing of the liquidity transactions, the receipt of stockholder approval related thereto, and statements regarding, but not limited to, our expectations, hopes, beliefs, intention, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this release. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to consummate liquidity transactions on terms desirable for the Company, or at all, our receipt of stockholder approval contemplated by the liquidity transactions, that limited partners may choose not to participate in the transactions and the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the liquidity transactions. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]