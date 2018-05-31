Breaking News
Home / Top News / Benefit Brokers continue to sell higher amounts of voluntary than in the past, according to the latest Eastbridge and BenefitsPRO survey

Benefit Brokers continue to sell higher amounts of voluntary than in the past, according to the latest Eastbridge and BenefitsPRO survey

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

AVON, Conn., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Although Benefit Brokers still do not sell as much voluntary as Voluntary Brokers, the percentage of Benefit Brokers surveyed who sell between $100,000 and $500,000 of new voluntary premium annually increased by 13 percentage points over the past three years, according to Eastbridge’s 2018 Brokers and Voluntary Benefits – The Competition Intensifies Spotlight™ Report. In addition, more brokers say they actively sell or cross-sell voluntary to all accounts. That percentage has increased from 48 percent to 57 percent over the past three years.

A joint effort between BenefitsPRO and Eastbridge for the past six years, this annual survey tracks brokers’ degree of focus on voluntary, as well as their opinions and practices across a variety of topics, such as commonly sold products, most frequently used carriers and enrollment methods. Some of the key findings of the report include:

  • Brokers most commonly offer three products per enrollment.
  • The use of voluntary sales goals continues to differ by broker type.
  • Brokers cite billing as the top carrier administrative pain point.
  • Benefit Brokers and Voluntary Brokers differ in the factors they say they need to be more successful.

In addition to covering the above issues in more detail, the report also covers the factors used when choosing a voluntary product and carrier, the number of voluntary carriers used, and the prevalence of selling non-traditional voluntary products. The Brokers and Voluntary Benefits – The Competition Intensifies, a Spotlight™ Report is now available. The cost of the report is $1,500. To purchase, call (860) 676-9633 or email us at [email protected]

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.