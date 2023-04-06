CHARLESTON, S.C., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benefitfocus, a Voya Financial business, today announced that it has named Andrew Frend as president, effective immediately. Frend succeeds Benefitfocus CEO Matt Levin, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Benefitfocus.

Prior to his appointment, Frend – who has more than 20 years of experience across the employee benefits industry – was most recently the Senior Vice President and Head of Workplace Strategy and Solutions at Voya Financial, where he was instrumental in advancing Voya’s workplace strategy and product roadmap.

“Over the past several years, Benefitfocus has made significant progress on its transformational plan, and I’m excited to work with this incredibly seasoned leadership team to continue helping organizations and the people they serve get the most out of their health and benefit investments,” said Frend. “With the support of Voya, we will accelerate our ability to expand our capabilities across workplace benefits and savings, foster our commitment to maintaining our open architecture, product-agnostic approach and enhance our strategic partnerships with clients, brokers and intermediaries.”

Reporting to Frend is a Benefitfocus leadership team that has more than 100 years of combined experience in the benefits administration industry:

Greg Mercer, Sales and Marketing

Tina Provancal, Product and Strategy

Ed Rumzis, Technology

Tim Sand, Customer Operations

“Over the course of my tenure at Benefitfocus, the team has made great strides in advancing our mission and vision and positioning ourselves as the safest set of hands for our customers,” said Levin. “Andrew has extensive knowledge of the employee benefits business and is a strong advocate for taking a customer-centric approach to serving clients and developing talent and people. With this leadership structure in place and our talented team of associates, I couldn’t be more confident in the future of the company and its ability to support the needs of organizations through an end-to-end continuum of offerings across health, wealth and investment.”

In addition to his role leading product and strategy for workplace solutions, Frend has also led product and strategy for Voya’s Health Solutions business and was a key driver of Voya’s entrance into the HSA/FSA business. He joined Voya in 2009 and, during the course of his career, he has also held leadership roles at ADP and Mutual of Omaha, working directly with carriers, brokers and some of the world’s most leading technology companies.

“I would like to thank Matt for his leadership of Benefitfocus over the past several years,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya Financial. “Without Matt’s leadership and strategic guidance, Benefitfocus would not be in the strong position that it is today. I am incredibly grateful to him and the entire leadership team for their insights, dedication and support of both customers and employees.

“I also look forward to working with Andrew and the rest of the Benefitfocus leadership team as we advance our strategy and growth aspirations, which will continue to be centered around the workplace benefits and savings needs of our customers,” added Lavallee.

About Benefitfocus

At Benefitfocus, a Voya Financial business, our mission is simple: To improve lives with benefits. We are committed to helping organizations, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative benefits administration technology we help simplify the complexity of benefits and deliver an experience that engages people for better health and improved outcomes. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

