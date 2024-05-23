Atlanta, GA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities , is proud to share that 21 of its supported practices across 13 states provided free dental care to 413 children and adults during its ninth annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 19th. This year’s event brought together 307 volunteers including doctors, hygienists, dental practice support staff, and company executives who each dedicated their time to serving uninsured or underinsured children and their families.

“Sharing Smiles Day is an annual event that truly exemplifies the mission of Benevis, connecting disadvantaged children and their families with high-quality dental services and, ultimately, putting them on a path towards better oral health in the future,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “This year we offered access to essential dental services to even more patients in need than in previous years. We are forever grateful for our team of doctors and staff who generously volunteered their time and also extended the reach and impact of our care offering in the communities we serve throughout the year.”

Across the 21 Benevis-affiliated practices, 32 doctors and 275 staff participated in Sharing Smiles Day this year, providing dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care at no cost to participants. Since the first Sharing Smiles Day nine years ago, Benevis has provided dental relief that has positively impacted more than 3,400 patients in 13 states and the District of Columbia, breaking down barriers impacting dependable oral healthcare in children while also educating families on the importance of healthy dental habits.

“Poor dental health can have negative effects on a child’s physical, emotional, and social development, which is why reducing care accessibility gaps for those in need is so critical,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “With the Sharing Smiles Day event, the Benevis team is proud to support families who are often limited in dental care options due to lack of insurance or financial restraints, offering complimentary oral health services that may otherwise be unavailable to them.”

In addition to Sharing Smiles Day, Benevis focuses on treating underserved patients, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Since 2002, Benevis has treated 5 million children and adults at more than 100 locally branded dental offices in underserved communities. The company is dedicated to supporting a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists who prioritize patient health to make a national impact. In addition to providing compassionate care, clinical teams prioritize educating children and families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile and improved oral health.

To learn more about Sharing Smiles Day, visit sharingsmilesday.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

