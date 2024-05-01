21 locally branded dental practices will open their doors to help disadvantaged, uninsured children and families by delivering free oral health treatment on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Atlanta, GA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, is proud to announce it will host its ninth annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The event features commitment from 21 locally branded Benevis dental offices and more than 300 volunteers who will provide free dental care and educate patients and their families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a happy, healthy smile. Benevis encourages families to register at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of the event.

Year-round, Benevis is proud to provide quality, affordable dental care to families with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans; however, the organization recognizes that many patients and their families in the communities its dental homes serve have no insurance and cannot afford routine care. Research has indicated that children from lower-income households are two times more likely to have untreated tooth decay than children from higher-income households. Further, cost is the top reason for not visiting the dentist, regardless of income, age, or source of dental benefits. Addressing these treatment challenges and barriers to care is central to Benevis’ mission, which is why the organization has spearheaded Sharing Smiles Day for the past eight years to offer much-needed dental relief to more than 3,000 patients across 13 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

“Access to dental healthcare across the U.S. is not equal due to geographic and socioeconomic barriers. Benevis is dedicated to putting necessary oral care within reach of disadvantaged families to help create a nation of happy, healthy smiles,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “We’re proud to host the ninth annual Sharing Smiles Day to expand access to high-quality oral healthcare in the communities we serve.”

Benevis has a 20-year history of providing exceptional oral care to approximately five million children and adults, including 82% enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP plans. The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization is also uniquely among the 18% of dental providers that manage more than 100 child Medicaid visits annually. However, the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision due to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency has exasperated the dental coverage divide and left more than 20 million Medicaid beneficiaries without healthcare coverage. Children have accounted for roughly four in ten disenrollments in the 21 states reporting age breakouts.

“Millions of U.S. families are now left with little to no dental health insurance as they lack Medicaid eligibility and enrollment access,” shared Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “This year, Sharing Smiles Day has come at a critical time when patients have been stripped of oral healthcare services. We are proud to provide dental relief to children and their families as they navigate a new path forward for insurance coverage.”

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance. Premiere markets like Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Texas, South Carolina, and more will participate. The available dental treatments that will be delivered at no cost include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis. A limited number of appointments are available, and Benevis strongly encourages families to register at www.sharingsmilesday.com in advance of May 19, 2024.

To learn more about the annual event, please watch our video.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

CONTACT: Alison Matthiessen SVM PR for Benevis 401-490-9700 [email protected]