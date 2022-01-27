Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Benevis Launches New Website with Added Features

Benevis Launches New Website with Added Features

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading provider of practice management support for dentists across the nation, is proud to announce the launch of its updated website at https://benevis.com/. The new site’s streamlined design is easier to navigate and has added features, including important company and dental industry information, a pathway for job seekers to find and apply for open positions, and ways to connect with teams at Benevis. 

 The site features a new “News & Updates” page to better communicate important dental industry news, career guidance, trends in practice management and the latest Benevis updates. 

 “We are thrilled to debut the new website to make Benevis more accessible, share important dental industry information, and spotlight our important role in supporting oral healthcare in the communities we serve,” said Will Alexander, Benevis’ CIO.  “The site will be updated regularly with dental news, industry publications, and organizational milestones.  We welcome visitors to explore the new site and join our talent community.” 

About Benevis 

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country, providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com. 

### 

CONTACT: Peter Tran
Benevis
770.916.5346
ptran@benevis.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.