Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Benevis Launches Operation Troop Treats Campaign To Collect Halloween Candy for Military and First Responders

Benevis Launches Operation Troop Treats Campaign To Collect Halloween Candy for Military and First Responders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Children are invited to donate Halloween candy in exchange for a toy at any of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices across the country

Operation Troop Treats 2021

Exchange your left over Halloween Candy for a toy!

Exchange your left over Halloween Candy for a toy!

Operation Troop Treats 2021

Help us to give our military, veterans and first responders a sweet thank you!

Help us to give our military, veterans and first responders a sweet thank you!

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a national dental practice support services company, today announced the launch of its ninth annual Halloween candy exchange campaign, “Operation Troop Treats,” to benefit U.S. service members and first responders and their families through a partnership with Operation Gratitude. Children and families are invited to bring Halloween candy to one of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices November 1-6, 2021; for every 25 pieces of unopened Halloween candy given, children will receive a toy in exchange. The collected treats will then be donated to Operation Gratitude and included in care packages alongside dental kits and other goodies for deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders. 

 “Operation Troop Treats is a wonderful way to pursue our dream of creating a world of happy, healthy smiles and to say thanks to our service members and first responders for their sacrifices,” shared Craig Albright, CEO of Benevis. “It’s not often you get to combine these two worthy causes.” 

 Since its inception in 2012, Operation Troop Treats has collected more than 20 tons of donated Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops and first responders.  

 “It’s a sweet thank you from our patients to the military and first responders to let them know that we are thinking of them and appreciate all of their sacrifices,” added Dr. Dale Mayfield,  Benevis’s chief dental officer. 

 In addition to candy and any leftover toys, Operation Troop Treats will donate 200 dental kits to Operation Gratitude, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 care packages. 

 “Halloween is full of excitement for children and families. Our Halloween Candy Give-Back Program makes this time of year even more special by giving them an opportunity to show appreciation for their heroes,” Operation Gratitude CEO James Johnson said. “We are grateful to partner with Benevis to bring this program to the many communities of their partnering dental offices.” 

 For more information and a complete list of candy drop-off locations nationwide, visit www.operationtrooptreats.com.  

About Operation Troop Treats 

Operation Troop Treats was launched in 2012 by Kool Smiles and is now supported by Benevis and its 20 community dental brands across the country. Since its inception, Operation Troop Treats has donated more than 44,000 pounds of Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops stationed overseas and first responders. For more information, visit operationtrooptreats.com 

About Benevis 

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 dental offices. Benevis is affiliated with top dentists throughout the country by providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com. 

 

### 

 

Media Contacts: 

Diana Crawford 

Orapin Marketing + Public Relations 

m:(502) 727-8881 

Diana@orapinmarketing.com 

 

Peter Tran  

Benevis  

o: (770) 916-5346   

m: (678) 451-9985  

ptran@benevis.com   

Attachments

  • Operation Troop Treats 2021
  • Operation Troop Treats 2021

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.