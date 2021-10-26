Benevis Launches Operation Troop Treats Campaign To Collect Halloween Candy for Military and First Responders

Children are invited to donate Halloween candy in exchange for a toy at any of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices across the country

Operation Troop Treats 2021 Exchange your left over Halloween Candy for a toy!

Operation Troop Treats 2021 Help us to give our military, veterans and first responders a sweet thank you!

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a national dental practice support services company, today announced the launch of its ninth annual Halloween candy exchange campaign, “Operation Troop Treats,” to benefit U.S. service members and first responders and their families through a partnership with Operation Gratitude. Children and families are invited to bring Halloween candy to one of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices November 1-6, 2021; for every 25 pieces of unopened Halloween candy given, children will receive a toy in exchange. The collected treats will then be donated to Operation Gratitude and included in care packages alongside dental kits and other goodies for deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders.

“Operation Troop Treats is a wonderful way to pursue our dream of creating a world of happy, healthy smiles and to say thanks to our service members and first responders for their sacrifices,” shared Craig Albright, CEO of Benevis. “It’s not often you get to combine these two worthy causes.”

Since its inception in 2012, Operation Troop Treats has collected more than 20 tons of donated Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops and first responders.

“It’s a sweet thank you from our patients to the military and first responders to let them know that we are thinking of them and appreciate all of their sacrifices,” added Dr. Dale Mayfield, Benevis’s chief dental officer.

In addition to candy and any leftover toys, Operation Troop Treats will donate 200 dental kits to Operation Gratitude, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 care packages.

“Halloween is full of excitement for children and families. Our Halloween Candy Give-Back Program makes this time of year even more special by giving them an opportunity to show appreciation for their heroes,” Operation Gratitude CEO James Johnson said. “We are grateful to partner with Benevis to bring this program to the many communities of their partnering dental offices.”

For more information and a complete list of candy drop-off locations nationwide, visit www.operationtrooptreats.com.

About Operation Troop Treats

Operation Troop Treats was launched in 2012 by Kool Smiles and is now supported by Benevis and its 20 community dental brands across the country. Since its inception, Operation Troop Treats has donated more than 44,000 pounds of Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops stationed overseas and first responders. For more information, visit operationtrooptreats.com

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 dental offices. Benevis is affiliated with top dentists throughout the country by providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

Media Contacts:

Diana Crawford

Orapin Marketing + Public Relations

m:(502) 727-8881

Diana@orapinmarketing.com

Peter Tran

Benevis

o: (770) 916-5346

m: (678) 451-9985

ptran@benevis.com

