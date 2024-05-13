Company’s 2024 Oral Health Report Highlights the Differences in Women’s and Men’s Oral Health, from Their Self-care to Their Healthcare Service Behaviors

Atlanta, GA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and its 100-plus dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, kicks off Women’s Health Month in May by calling attention to oral healthcare trends and health risks that impact women most. Women’s Health Month is a time when the healthcare industry unites to focus on the importance of female self-care and ensures that women are taking the necessary steps to protect their long-term physical well-being of which oral health is intrinsically linked.

While cisgender men and women have physical differences, there are also considerable variances in how gender impacts behaviors and social differences to maintain oral health. In Benevis’ recently released 2024 Oral Health Report Women vs. Men, the company dives into some of the most prominent disparities about how each gender approaches care. Women, for example, tend to have better overall oral health than men, with research showing that they are more likely to visit the dentist regularly and adhere to good oral hygiene habits, such as brushing and flossing daily. Men reportedly are 40% less likely to brush their teeth after every meal than women. Yet regardless of better self-care efforts, studies also indicate that women have a greater likelihood of developing cavities when compared to men who instead tend to have a higher risk for oral cancer.

The report also highlights the impact that hormonal changes during pregnancy can have on women’s oral health, making women more vulnerable to cavities and gum disease. Negative birth outcomes are also often linked to neglected oral health in pregnancy, including preeclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy), preterm birth, and infants with low birth weight. Yet while the risks of poor oral health during pregnancy are recognized, many women choose to forgo preventive treatments during this time due to misconceptions that it is not safe. Cost of oral healthcare can also be of concern to expectant mothers which is why, as recently as 2022, every state in the U.S. plus the District of Columbia provides pregnant and postpartum Medicaid enrollees with dental coverage for 60 days post-birth.

“Sex- and gender-related health disparities in oral health continue to be underappreciated and overlooked relative to well-being, which calls for an increased emphasis on improving oral health in a way that addresses both sexes and the differences between them when it comes to how they pursue care,” said Dr. Jane Whang, Benevis Regional Director of Clinical. “Through proper education and access to high-quality oral care resources like those offered by Benevis, we believe all of our patients are well-positioned to improve the state of their health now, while preparing for new oral care needs that may present in the future.”

Benevis is committed to delivering on its mission to improve patients’ lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the United States. This includes striving to educate all patients about the importance of practicing good oral health habits such as regular check-ups and proper hygiene routines to take care of their teeth and gums. In support of this effort, the dental healthcare organization offers a variety of oral health resources to inspire all patients and healthcare providers to focus on the importance of self-care and dental health throughout the year.

To read Benevis’ 2024 Oral Health Report Women vs. Men in full please click here.

To view the 2024 Oral Health Report Women vs. Men video please click here.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.



