The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization reflects on the shifting requirements for coverage, as access to quality dental care should be easy, especially when it’s essential.

Atlanta, GA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and its 100-plus dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia share their commitment to serving disadvantaged patients to close dental health disparity gaps during Medicaid Awareness Month. Benevis is among the 18% of dental providers that manage more than 100 child Medicaid visits annually to deliver a care experience personalized to every patient’s health and lifestyle needs and better caring for diverse populations, a unique differentiator in dentistry.

Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans cover more than one in four Americans, providing health benefits with little to no out-of-pocket cost for millions, including many from underserved communities. Yet, over the past year, the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision left many without coverage, exasperating the dental coverage divide. More than 20 million Medicaid beneficiaries were disenrolled as beneficiaries have been reconsidered for their Medicaid and CHIP plans and lost health/dental coverage due to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Although data are limited, children accounted for roughly four in ten (37%) Medicaid disenrollments in the 21 states reporting age breakouts.

Benevis has pledged to expand access to high-quality oral care for underserved children and their families and continued to deliver on its mission to improve patients’ lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the U.S. With a 20-year history of providing the highest quality oral care to approximately five million children and adults, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP plans, the organization understands that work still needs to be done to expand access to care and improve the trajectory of dental health in America.

“Benevis extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the dental healthcare providers and care teams who tirelessly dedicate their time and effort to treating underserved patient populations. Their commitment to serving disadvantaged communities, despite the challenges, is commendable,” shared Bryan Carey, CEO, Benevis. “Serving disadvantaged communities has long been a hurdle in the dental health community, with only 33% of U.S. dentists treating at least one child on Medicaid or CHIP plans, and 67% of them never treating a single child. With millions of U.S. families lacking insurance eligibility and enrollment access, Benevis remains steadfast in its mission to lower financial, educational, and geographical barriers to oral care.”

Benevis commends a recent federal rule from the Biden Administration that aims to protect Medicaid coverage and improve the renewal process for beneficiaries across all 50 states amidst the unwinding process. The Streamlining the Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Program Application, Eligibility Determination, Enrollment, and Renewal Processes rule will help to ensure eligible children and adults encounter fewer barriers to maintaining their healthcare coverage.

As Benevis works to tackle hurdles to dental care that persist nationwide, the organization has provided oral health resources to support underserved patients in communities often overlooked by general dentists where the need for care is often the greatest:

Free Dental Care: Benevis will provide free dental care to uninsured families during Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Dentists and hygienists will provide high-quality and compliant dental care from some of its 100 Benevis dental homes to establish equitable access to quality dental care. Benevis encourages families to register at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of the event.

Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Guide: Families can find information on health insurance programs and dental providers in their state by visiting InsuranceKidsNow.gov through their interactive map.

To learn more about Benevis’ ongoing work to expand the reach of oral care to impact Medicaid and CHIP members, please watch our video.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

CONTACT: Kay Blazar SVM PR for Benevis 401-490-9700 [email protected]