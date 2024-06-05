Abingdon, VA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and its 100-plus dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, is thrilled to announce a donation of 1,000 toothbrushes to kindergarten students in Western Virginia. This generous initiative, conducted in partnership with State Senator Todd Pillion and Henry Schein, underscores the state’s commitment to enhancing oral health among young children.

As a pediatric dentist, Senator Pillion has firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by children in the region due to inadequate dental care. His advocacy for better oral health practices is instrumental in this partnership. The toothbrush donation took place before the kids embarked on their summer vacation, ensuring they had the necessary tools to maintain good oral hygiene.

“In every child’s life, good oral health plays a pivotal role in overall wellness. We are proud to support Senator Pillion’s effort to educate and provide our young children with the essential means for a healthy start,” said Bryan Carey, CEO at Benevis. “By fostering early dental care habits, we are paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for the next generation.”

The toothbrushes were distributed by the Senator’s team, who also provided essential oral health education to the children. “This initiative not only highlights the importance of dental care from an early age but also fosters a community spirit by bringing together local leaders and organizations for a common cause,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “A smile is a window into a person’s world, and we want to equip our students with the tools and information required to form healthy habits early on that translate throughout the next stages of their lives and set them up for success.”

Previously, in 2019, Benevis supported Senator Pillion, then a member of the House of Delegates, with a donation of toothbrushes, significantly impacting the oral health of the youth in his constituency. This year’s initiative reached 1,000 children in two counties in the Abingdon area.

Benevis is proud to be recognized as a partner in this critical health initiative and remains committed to supporting community health efforts across the region. Since 2002, Benevis has treated 5 million children and adults, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), at more than 100 locally branded dental offices in underserved communities. The company is dedicated to supporting a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists who prioritize patient health to make a national impact. In addition to providing compassionate care, clinical teams prioritize educating children and families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile and improved oral health.

For more information about this initiative, please contact Senator Pillion’s office at (276) 220-1209.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

CONTACT: Alison Matthiessen SVM PR for Benevis 401-490-9700 [email protected]