HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced that Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor section of Benitec’s website at ir.benitec.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the Events section of the Investors page of Benitec’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference “Silence and Replace” platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

