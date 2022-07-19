Benjamin Pajak named CEO of HealthPlanOne LLC

Experienced Insurance Executive to Lead Company in Its Next Phase of Growth

Trumbull, CT, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthPlanOne, a digital health distribution platform for the 65+ market, announced today that Benjamin Pajak has been appointed CEO by the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bill Stapleton, founder and CEO, who oversaw sixteen years of consistent growth, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company.

“I’m extremely proud of what the team has built and the value we deliver to our customers,” said Stapleton. “As a market leader, HealthPlanOne meets millions of 65+ customers at their point of need to help them navigate Medicare and other senior health products. Through our long-term partnerships with major carriers, we provide rewarding and meaningful careers for thousands of team members. I am excited about our next phase and know that Ben is the right person to take the company forward.

Jim Foreman, Chairman of the Board, added, “Ben has a rare combination of industry relationships, experience overseeing a business substantially larger than HealthPlanOne’s and M&A know-how. We are pleased to welcome Ben and are confident that his experience will enable him to build off HealthPlanOne’s strong foundation to significantly grow the company.”

For the past decade, Pajak has led Willis Towers Watson’s individual marketplace efforts in both the employer and direct-to-consumer spaces. An experienced and widely respected healthcare insurance executive, he was integral in the acquisition and then leadership of several companies in the fast-growing senior healthcare segment. Pajak will be based at the company’s headquarters in Trumbull, Connecticut.

“It’s an honor to join the HealthPlanOne team and to shape the company’s future. I look forward to working with the team to continue our focus on optimizing health insurance consumer interactions, building upon our carrier partner relationships, and providing meaningful growth opportunities for our team members,” said Pajak.

Michal Petrzela, Managing Director at Lightyear Capital, which owns a majority stake in HealthPlanOne, shared, “Lightyear is committed to ensure HealthPlanOne is best positioned to maximize the strong growth in digital distribution of Medicare insurance and other senior health products. We want to thank Bill for his immense contribution in establishing HealthPlanOne as a leading customer acquisition platform in the 65+ market and we welcome Ben.”

About HealthPlanOne, LLC

HealthPlan One is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. The company’s mission is to “decomplexify” Medicare for customers across the country to match each person with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne’s highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With six locations across the country, the company serves consumers in every state. It also operates ClearMatchMedicare.com to educate consumers and allow them to shop and enroll for Medicare plans online. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HeathPlanOne.com.

About Lightyear Capital LLC

Founded in 2000, Lightyear is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in New York. Through its affiliated private equity funds, Lightyear makes primarily control investments in North America-based, middle-market companies associated with financial services, including asset management and wealth management, banks and brokerage, commercial and consumer finance, financial technology, healthcare financial services, insurance, and tech-enabled business services. Lightyear brings focus and discipline to its investment process, as well as operating, transaction and strategic management experience, along with significant contacts and resources beyond capital. For more information, please visit www.lycap.com.

