Benjamin Wilson Joins Guggenheim Securities as Senior Managing Director in its Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Benjamin Wilson has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Mergers & Acquisitions advisory practice. Mr. Wilson is based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

Mr. Wilson has more than 15 years of M&A experience and joins Guggenheim from J.P. Morgan where he most recently served as a Managing Director and Head of North America Shareholder Engagement and M&A Capital Markets in its Mergers & Acquisitions Investment Banking practice.

“We are excited Ben has joined Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Ben is a proven leader in advising companies on complex, strategic transactions across industries. His presence at Guggenheim will further enhance our ability to provide innovative solutions to our clients. We look forward to Ben’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Wilson holds a B.A. in economics, entrepreneurship, and management from Johns Hopkins University.

