CRANFORD, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bennabis Health’s cutting-edge medical cannabis programs are now available in New Mexico through a partnership with AltaVida Dispensary. This groundbreaking partnership is dedicated to supporting medical cannabis patients, including those in workers’ compensation cases, where medical marijuana is an alternative medicine for chronic pain. Bennabis Health experts drive innovation to change the way medical cannabis patients access their medicine.

Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, AltaVida is a dispensary focused on being a resource for medical cannabis patients interested in learning what is best for their unique needs. Their purpose is to educate and eliminate any stigma associated with cannabis as a medicine. Joining Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network highlights the place for cannabis in health care.

Bennabis Health is dedicated to improving access to medical cannabis and filling holes in the healthcare industry. In certain states like New Mexico and New Jersey, workers’ compensation claims cases can require medical marijuana costs be reimbursed by the carrier when it offers reasonable and necessary treatment as an appropriate alternative to opioids. However, in these cases the injured worker would have to pay out-of-pocket a substantial amount per month for their medical marijuana, and then seek reimbursement from their payor. Bennabis Health solves that problem.

For workers’ comp benefits, Bennabis Health creates a layer of protection between the dispensary and the payor. “This is a tremendously exciting step in the growth of Bennabis Health as a visionary company clearing a path for those who can benefit most from medical cannabis where coverage is not otherwise available,” said Don Parisi, president of Bennabis Health. “Opening our network in New Mexico with AltaVida helps us progress in our mission to achieve medical cannabis benefits across the country.”

Bennabis Health also offers a membership program focused on providing science-based education and support for medical cannabis. Patients who join will have lower out-of-pocket costs through a 15% discount at participating Network Dispensaries.

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network or to learn more about its membership program, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at www.bennabishealth.com.

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health makes medical cannabis understandable and affordable. Patients who join Bennabis Health receive medical cannabis discounts at Network Dispensaries as a membership benefit along with accesses to education and a community of experts. Bennabis Health is dedicated to filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients.

