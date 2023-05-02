Canada is starting to emerge as a prosperous part of North America. Many businesses in Canada are actively promoting their cat litter. For instance, ‘Canada Litter’ asserts that its product has excellent clumping and a high absorption rate. The manufacturer markets its product by claiming that it makes scooping from the cat tray simple and prevents clumps of broken sand that have dried on the tray’s edge from creating a mess.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global bentonite cat litter market is worth US$ 3.17 Billion as of now and is expected to reach US$ 5.57 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033.

The population worldwide is showing inclination toward humanization of pets; which implies providing them with better care and hygiene. The other element is the owners’ growing spending on the pets. These sales are an outcome of bentonite cat litter’s biodegradable, natural nature.

The millennials are also into showcasing their pets on social media; especially Instagram. This factor is expected to keep the cash registers ringing on the part of bentonite cat litter market in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that cramped spaces are dissuading people from owning pets can’t be ignored. Moreover, governments all across the UK, US, Singapore are coming up with restrictions regarding sales of household pets such as dogs, rabbits, and cats. For instance – the State of New York, in December 2022, has approved legislation, thereby rendering sales of dogs, rabbits, and cats illegal.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Bentonite Cat Litter Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With trend of pets’ humanization catching up, the global bentonite cat litter market is expected to grow on a good note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

North America holds the largest market share with the US being subject to an ever-increasing adoption of cats as pets. This is evident from the fact that the American Veterinary Medical Association has gone on record to state that they prefer cats over the other animals as pets. Canada is also not behind. ‘Canada Litter’ does assert that the product has exceptional clumping along with higher absorption rate.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with close to 90 Million households all across the Europe owning a pet in the year 2021 (as stated by the European Pet Food Industry), with majority of them being cats. As of now, there are 113 Million cats all over the Europe.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the bentonite cat litter market with rising awareness about the importance of cat litter.

Competitive Analysis:

Pettex, in March 2022, came up with a new-fangled Naturecat tofu cat litter, claiming that it is made taking cats’ paws into consideration. Environmentally-friendliness is another addition.

The UK, in July 2022, witnessed Ozzy & Dart tabling environmentally-friendly cat litter.

India’s southern part, in January 2022, saw bentonite cat litter being traduced under ‘FiloMilo’ brand. The company intends using stones from Coimbatore for catering to growing demand for products.

The Clorox Company, in October 2022, unveiled its cat litter manufacturing plant at Martinsburg (West Virginia). The company states that this facility would be manufacturing Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat litter and is expected to procure US$ 190 Million to local economy with 100 novel full-time jobs.

Imerys, in June 2021, did announce expansion in the Asia-Pacific by having a new plant launched in India.

Minerals Technologies Inc., in July 2021, did announce definitive agreement for acquiring Normerica, Inc. with the objective of expanding the product portfolio.

Klybeck Lifesciences AG, in December 2020, did launch Flexia Cat Litter in Philippines for catering to the rising demand for bentonite cat litter going forward.

Dr. Elsey’s, in August 2021, came up with Paw Sensitive – a litter designed for cats with sensitive paws and senior cats. It does offer superlative clumping capacity and also proves to be a ground for an ideal size of granules providing comfortable texture to the tender paws of the cat.

Key Segments:

By Type:

Calcium Bentonite

Sodium Bentonite

Blend

By Composition:

Clay Mix

Clay & Silica

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

What does the Report say?

The research study is based on type (calcium bentonite, sodium bentonite, and blend), by composition (clay mix and clay & silica), and by distribution channel (offline and online).

With growing adoption of cats in the form of pets all across, the bentonite cat litter market is expected to grow on an irreversible note in the forecast period.

