Bentonite Market Research Report Information By Product (Sodium Bentonite, Calcium, Bentonite, Sulphur Bentonite, Others), By application ( Foundry Sands, Cat Litter, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Refining, Drilling Muds, Absorbent/Adsorbent, Binder, Sealant, Civil Engineering, Others), by End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Construction, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Paper And Pulp, Agriculture, Ceramics, Wastewater Treatment And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030

New York (US), April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bentonite Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Bentonite Market Information by Product, End-Use Industry, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, Between 2022 and 2030, the market for bentonite will expand at a rate of 4.12%, from USD 1.49 billion in 2022 to USD 2.05 billion.

Market Synopsis

A particular type of clay called bentonite is often produced by altering volcanic ash. The smectite mineral montmorillonite makes up the majority of it. The bonding ingredient bentonite is used to create molding sand for the manufacturing of iron, steel, and non-ferrous casting. Furthermore, bentonite has strong colloidal properties that lead it to increase in volume when in contact with water by a factor of many, yielding a viscous fluid that is thick and gelatinous.

Due to its unique qualities of swelling, water absorption, hydration, thixotropy, and viscosity, bentonite is a crucial material for several applications. Bentonite has a long history of use in civil engineering, particularly in tunneling applications, where it is particularly useful for its thixotropic properties, improved support, and lubricating properties for thick walls.

Furthermore, because of its capacity for absorption, bentonite is an effective ingredient for sewage treatment. Bentonite is frequently utilized in the drilling mud for oil and water wells. The primary duties of the post include lubricating the cutting head, removing drill bits, and sealing borehole walls.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the bentonite industry are

AMCOL International (U.S.)

Wyo Ben Inc (U.S.)

Midpoint Chemicals Company (U.S.)

M-I Swaco (U.S.)

Volclay International (U.S.)

Kemira (Finland)

Alfa Aeser (U.S.)

Charles B. Crystal Co. Inc. (USA)

Cimbar (U.S.)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.05 billion CAGR 4.12% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, End-Use Industry, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing uses of cleansers in pharmaceuticals





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Pharmaceuticals employ bentonite to absorb/adsorb which enable paste production. These include moist compresses, eczema anti-irritants, industrial protection lotions, and calamine lotions. Other personal care items that include bentonite include face creams, baby powders, sunburn paint, mud packs, and baby powders. These elements favorably affect the expansion of the bentonite market worldwide.

The construction sector is expected to benefit from a high focus on infrastructure expansion in nations like Brazil, Argentina, India, China, and Malaysia due to increased public spending. The ore pelletizing process is being used more often as a result of rising demand for high-grade iron ore, which might further drive the global market for bentonite. Rising steel and iron production in developing nations like China, India, and Japan has boosted the demand for iron ore.

The introduction of new drilling and fracking methods made hydrocarbon extraction more affordable in the United States due to rapid technological advancement, which increased oil and gas output and further accelerated demand for bentonite. The presence of several leading manufacturers, such as Minerals Technologies Inc., Black Hills Bentonite, CETCO, and Halliburton, as well as a large number of bentonite deposits in the United States, especially in the state of Wyoming, may spur market growth.



Market Restraints:

It is anticipated that strict rules, like the Safe Drinking Water Act passed by the US, on chemical additives used with bentonite in drilling mud may lower product demand.

The good news is that during the next eight years, the product will have access to new markets because to its rising appeal among end-user sectors including cosmetics, food, and automotive due to its improved binding ability.

COVID 19 Analysis

Global production procedures, trade, and supply networks for minerals and chemicals have all been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because producers had to shut down facilities or operate them at less-than-ideal production levels to halt the coronavirus from spreading during the COVID-19 pandemic, bentonite output fell. Additionally, a lack of raw materials due to supply disruptions caused on by border and trade restrictions has slowed down manufacturing. A few key market players have continued to operate their factories, nonetheless. Additional factors that have contributed to surplus stocks and lowered output include the weak end-use sector demand and the declining cost of raw materials.



Market Segmentation

By Product

The market for bentonite, with respect to product, has been divided into calcium bentonite, sodium bentonite, sulfur bentonite, and others. With a contribution to the Bentonite market revenue of between 45 and 50 percent in 2021, the Sodium Bentonite sector held the lion’s share. This is mostly due to the increased demand for bentonite in drilling muds and foundry sand throughout the world. For instance, the demand for bentonite is increasing, according to information from the US Mineral Report issued in 2022.

By Application

Foundry Sands, Cat Litter, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Refining, Drilling Muds, Absorbent/Adsorbent, Binder, Sealant, Civil Engineering, and others are the key applications of bentonite. During the forecast period, 2022–2030, the Foundry Sands category is expected to grow at the fastest rate. It led the market in 2021.

By End-Use Industry

The pharmaceutical, cosmetic, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, paper and pulp, agriculture, ceramics, and wastewater treatment sectors have each been given a separate section in the market statistics for bentonite. The Pharmaceuticals sector led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to increase as a result of rising consumer demand for toiletries and other related goods as well as personal care items.



Regional Insights

The market for bentonite in North America touched USD 0.50 billion in 2021 and will likely obtain a 4.14% CAGR over the course of the research period. The strong market growth can be explained by the widespread usage of bentonite in cement and mortars, as well as the rising demand for cement and mortars brought on by the region’s booming construction and building activity.

Given the growing focus on beauty and personal care routines, as well as the rising demand for bentonite clay from the construction and agricultural sectors in China and India, the Asia-Pacific Bentonite Market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region’s fastest-growing market for bentonite was in India, which also had the greatest market share.

