Benzinga Announces Additional Details of Upcoming Electric Vehicles Conference; IBN Re-Engaged for Additional Visibility

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Benzinga, the dynamic and innovative financial media outlet, will be hosting a special conference dedicated to investors and companies in the electric vehicles space on Sept. 22, 2021.

Live CEO interviews, in-depth discussion panels with analysts and business leaders, and a myriad of networking opportunities will introduce the ever-growing online investment community to a curated group of electric vehicle investment opportunities. Taking place in an intimate virtual setting, the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference will provide direct access to industry-leading companies for insights on their leadership, business fundamentals and plans for expansion.

To further increase awareness of the event, Benzinga is collaborating with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork). With more than 50 investor-oriented brands now part of its platform, IBN reaches a vast audience of investors through trade-specific newsletters such as GreenCarStocks, multiple podcast channels, social media platforms and streaming media content providers. InvestorWire (IW) will augment this direct reach by syndicating editorial content to 5,000+ downstream publishers, such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times. In addition, IBN and its brands will highlight the upcoming Benzinga conference on multiple event pages.

“The Benzinga team have always prided themselves on enabling our participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with the wide variety of investors in attendance,” said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga. “Our conferences present investors and attendees with insights into some of the most pertinent, promising and exciting sectors within the global economy today.”

“Whether it’s sharing the latest electric vehicle releases and ongoing developments with battery technology, highlighting the newest regulatory and legal developments within the North American cannabis industry, providing investors with access to undiscovered investment gems amongst global small-cap equities, or putting the spotlight on some of the most promising companies within the fintech universe, Benzinga provides investors with an effective way to interact and learn more about exciting companies operating across the world today,” she added.

For more information about Benzinga’s upcoming conference lineup, or to register for any of the events, visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/

About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. The company’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Conference Contact:
www.benzinga.com/events 
877.440-9464 (ZING)
Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director
[email protected]

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

