AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GovSide , the non-partisan app designed to empower democracy, is thrilled to announce it’s launch out of stealth today and app launch going live on Android and iOS on September 20. With a mission to foster positive change and restore faith in democratic processes, GovSide equips users with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions and actively participate in bettering their communities.

In an era marked by growing disillusionment and polarization, GovSide addresses the concerns of citizens who feel disconnected from their democratic systems. Leveraging AI, GovSide provides easily digestible, swipeable content across a range of political topics including local, state and federal bills, elections, politicians and municipal decisions. By seamlessly integrating with dozens of open APIs from government organizations, non-partisan groups, and more, GovSide provides personalized insights based on user profiles, empowering individuals to prioritize the issues that matter most to them.

“GovSide is more than just an app; it is a catalyst for change,” said Peter Khalil, CEO and co-founder of GovSide. “Today’s launch represents a pivotal and exciting step towards our vision of a more engaged and informed society through easily accessible and unbiased information.”

GovSide recently closed its $100k pre-seed round, led by Berch Capital . This investment will further accelerate GovSide’s development and growth as it works towards its mission of driving democracy.

The GovSide app launch includes the following key features:

Bite-size, non-partisan information : GovSide offers easily digestible “one-stop-shop” and swipeable content covering a wide spectrum of political topics including bills and policies various candidates are in favor for.

: GovSide offers easily digestible “one-stop-shop” and swipeable content covering a wide spectrum of political topics including bills and policies various candidates are in favor for. Active Profile Building: GovSide provides tailored recommendations and insights based on users’ personalized profiles, encompassing economic, social and foreign issues.

GovSide provides tailored recommendations and insights based on users’ personalized profiles, encompassing economic, social and foreign issues. Discourse: Users can engage in meaningful, topical political discussion and share opinions about specific topics through the app’s inclusive and interactive environment.

“The launch of GovSide today represents a significant milestone in the journey towards an informed and engaged society,” said Bryan Ellis, CTO and co-founder of GovSide. “We firmly believe that GovSide will become the go-to app for individuals eager to make a tangible difference in their communities and drive positive change.”

About GovSide:

Founded in 2023, GovSide is an app designed to empower democracy by providing users with non-partisan information and personalized insights. By offering content, active profile building, personalized voting suggestions, and a dedicated discourse space, GovSide enables individuals to make informed decisions and actively participate in shaping their communities. For more information, visit GovSide.com or follow us on X at @GovSide.

