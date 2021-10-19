Berdon Calls on Highly Experienced Professional for a Key Role in Its Tax Department

James Toto, CPA Berdon LLP Accountants and Advisors has brought on board James Toto, CPA, a tax professional with more than 25 years of experience, to further enhance the functioning and efficiency of its nationally recognized Tax Department.

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berdon LLP Accountants and Advisors has brought on board James Toto, CPA, a tax professional with more than 25 years of experience, to further enhance the functioning and efficiency of its nationally recognized Tax Department. Jim will leverage his previous role as an Office Managing Partner and Tax Practice Leader at a National Firm to help Berdon’s Tax Team innovate and evolve its internal and external service approaches to meet the changing needs of the market.

“Our clients expect nothing less than technical excellence and innovative thinking in our tax advice, and in Jim, we have found a professional with both technical and leadership skills who can help drive efficiencies to enhance our overall client service,” says Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Co-Managing Partner.

Clients turn to Jim to advise on estate and retirement planning, after-tax cash flow, and strategies for stock options. He also leverages his expertise to help preserve a client’s corporate and personal net worth and develop tax-effective programs for transferring their wealth.

“The opportunity to work with the well-respected Berdon Tax Team is both a challenge and a delight as we collaborate to drive efficiency and growth in today’s changing tax environment,” says Toto.

Jim is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA). Involved in his community, he is a volunteer at the NJCPA/Asbury Park Press Tax Assistance Helpline and the Jersey Shore Animal Foundation. Jim graduated from Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is licensed as a certified public accountant in New Jersey.

