Bergen New Bridge Medical Center nationally recognized as ‘Top Hospital’ for outstanding quality and safety Recognized for excellence as a ‘Top Teaching Hospital’ as well.

PARAMUS, NJ,, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PARAMUS, NJ, December 7, 2021 – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center earned a prestigious Leapfrog Top Hospital award for fall 2021 after it ranked top among its peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. This is the hospital’s second quality and safety recognition in two months.

Last month, Bergen New Bridge earned a coveted ‘A’ safety rating by The Leapfrog Group, because of its achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and medical error. With the ‘A’ safety rating, New Jersey’s largest hospital – which also is a not-for-profit, safety net facility – qualified for the Top Hospitals distinction and met all criteria to be named a Top Teaching Hospital.

“This Leapfrog designation does more than recognize our team’s commitment to quality, it validates what we have always known – the care at Bergen New Bridge is among the safest in the nation,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “It also reassures and provides peace of mind to the diverse communities we serve, that even through unprecedented times, Bergen New Bridge is here for them, providing all the care they need in the safest possible way.”

Visconi credits her team of dedicated, compassionate, and talented healthcare professionals for making this national safety recognition a reality for New Jersey’s largest public hospital. She believes this top quality and safety designation will also bolster confidence in the full-service hospital that provides 24/7 emergency, medical and long-term care; women’s health, cardiac, radiology, laboratory and rehabilitation services; as well as mental and behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment, among other service lines.

“I’m so proud of everyone at Bergen New Bridge for their unwavering dedication to providing safe and quality care as we lead the way to ‘Zero Harm,’” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “It takes a true team effort to earn an ‘A’ in the nation’s top distinction for patient safety and to be named a Leapfrog Top Hospital and I thank my team for their transformational work.”

“We are pleased to recognize Bergen New Bridge Medical Center as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic Bergen New Bridge has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the greater-Bergen County community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety.

To see Bergen New Bridge’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

