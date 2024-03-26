The City of Berkeley, California, agreed to stop enforcing — and work to repeal — a landmark climate rule banning natural gas hookups in new construction, ending a nearly four-year court battle to beat the ban by industry groups.
The city said it would immediately stop enforcement of the Natural Gas Infrastructure Ordinance while repealing the policy through the regular legislative process, according to a legal settlement filed in federal court with the California Restaurant Associatio
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Berkeley abandons landmark natural gas ban after court battle - March 26, 2024
- Slain NYPD officer’s neighbor, a retired 9/11 responder, says Hochul, DAs have ‘blood on their hands’ - March 26, 2024
- Trump tops Biden with double-digit lead in deep-red state being targeted by Democrats: poll - March 26, 2024