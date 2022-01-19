Breaking News
felene vodka
Berkeley Capital Announces Important Expansion Milestone

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleveland-based specialist real estate private equity firm Berkeley Capital has announced that, effective immediately, Marcelo Dellavedova and Robert Cohen will be joining the firm as co-Managing Director and Principal, respectively.  Dellavedova and Cohen will join Berkeley’s Investment Committee, and Dellavedova along with the current senior management team will co-lead the firm’s investment strategy, deal structuring, business development, and client management.

This announcement solidifies and formalises the close relationship between Berkeley Capital and Cohen Brothers that commenced 18 months ago.  Dellavedova and Cohen will continue to be based in London, where Berkeley has recently opened a representative office.

Michael Wager, co-Managing Director, said, “We are proud and excited to make this announcement. Welcoming Marcelo and Robert formally on-board will strengthen the depth and breadth of our senior team. It will also further advance Berkeley’s strategic focus of sourcing, curating, and structuring highly sought-after real estate assets to the benefit of international investors.

Adnan Zai, Advisor of Strategic Partnerships, commented, “This marks a significant milestone for Berkeley Capital’s mission. Since our founding, we have had a simple and clear objective, which Robert and Marcelo embraced, supported, and advocated from the onset. We have collaborated closely, bringing Berkeley to its current stage and look forward to many more successes ahead.” 

Dellavedova and Cohen, remarked, “Since the start of our relationship, we were drawn by Berkeley’s niche investment proposition and could see the benefit it would bring to our European institutional client base, particularly in the UK,” Dellavedova added “Officially joining Berkeley’s team will allow us to continue to develop and enhance our product offering and service our clients, locally, from our newly inaugurated London office.”    

Berkeley Capital is a specialist real estate private equity firm dedicated to sourcing and structuring bespoke investment opportunities for international sources of capital. Often proprietary, our deal-flow includes a blend of sub-strategies across the risk spectrum. We offer the ideal balance of a boutique with the cross-border legal and tax expertise typically only found at larger firms. With offices in Cleveland and London, our team brings over 50 years of combined experience in real estate investments.                                 

Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com.

Media Contact
Dix & Eaton
Matt Barkett
pr@berkeley-capital.com

