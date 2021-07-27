Berkeley College Names Global Strategist and Entrepreneur Busie Matsiko-Andan to Board of Trustees

The Berkeley College Board of Trustees recently announced its newest member: Busie Matsiko-Andan is an award-winning global strategist, entrepreneur, 2004 alumna, and “a standout example of how a degree from Berkeley can lead to an impactful career.” Photo Credit: Ivona Kaplan

New York, NY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Busie Matsiko-Andan, an award-winning global strategist and entrepreneur, and a Berkeley College alumna, will join the Berkeley College Board of Trustees for a term that extends through 2023. Matsiko-Andan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Berkeley.

“We are pleased to welcome Busie to the Berkeley College Board of Trustees,” said Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College Board of Trustees. “Busie, who was alumna of the year in 2011, understands the mission of Berkeley College and is a standout example of how a degree from Berkeley can lead to an impactful career,” said Luing. “Busie also brings an international perspective that complements the College’s global stature.”

“It is an honor to serve Berkeley College students.” said Matsiko-Andan. “A college education can change the trajectory of your future.”

Born in South Africa to Ugandan and South African parents, Matsiko-Andan said she was drawn to Berkeley College because the institution provided an environment where students of diverse backgrounds could thrive. “At Berkeley, I could be my authentic self. My advice to students is to be authentic. Authenticity, dreaming big, and hard work are key to achieving your goals. Once you practice these you are unstoppable and can be anything you want to be. There are no limits to your dreams.”

At Berkeley College, Matsiko-Andan was a stellar student. She was a member of the International Honor Society and active in student government and volunteer community service initiatives. She said that throughout her life, her volunteerism has set her apart as a professional and an individual.

Soon after earning her degree from Berkeley College in 2004, Matsiko-Andan emerged as a fashion influencer, co-founding one of the first fashion-technology companies, Fashion Indie, which was acquired by Nylon magazine. She has been a leader in diaspora affairs for more than 20 years, and has been recognized by the African Union for her efforts in diversity and inclusion.

Most recently, Matsiko-Andan serves as Founder and CEO of Pont Global, a boutique management firm focused on helping women, and Executive Director of the Africa Future Summit. The Africa Future Summit is one of the world’s most iconic summits that brings together an active network of investors, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, political leaders, and business moguls. Each year, the program gathers 1,000 pioneers from across Africa and around the world to address the challenges that impact Africa’s future.

Matsiko-Andan is also the creator of RESET, a platform for thought leaders to discuss business strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Matsiko-Andan and her initiatives have been featured in Businessweek, Forbes, Fortune, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, Women’s Wear Daily, and other national and international publications. She is married with three daughters and lives in Long Island.

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. The theme commemorating this milestone is “Empowering Lives for 90 Years!” Visit the 90th Anniversary webpage for more information.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, as well as in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

– end –

To view this release in the Berkeley College News Room, click here: https://berkeleycollege.edu/newsroom/2021/07/berkeley-college-names-global-strategist-and-entrepreneur-busie-matsiko-andan-to-board-of-trustees.html

Attachment

ALL_BMatsikoAndan_072021

CONTACT: Angela Harrington Berkeley College 201-509-1840 [email protected]