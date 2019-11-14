Berkeley College’s LPN to BSN Program Earns Full Accreditation from the New Jersey Board of Nursing

Program Expands Capacity for Enrollment and Is Further Distinguished by Community Health and Service Learning Components

Photo Caption: Berkeley College student nurses in the Licensed Practical Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program celebrate at the Pinning Ceremony held in May. The Berkeley College nursing program was granted full accreditation during the fall 2019 semester and opens the door for additional students to apply and be considered for acceptance in the program.

Photo Caption: In addition to the LPN to BSN Program, the Berkeley College School of Health Studies offers a certificate in Practical Nursing. Above, Berkeley College students in the Practical Nursing program assist the Public Health Nurse at Wanaque Health Center’s Immunization Drive on October 11, 2019. They vaccinated more than 200 residents.

New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Jersey Board of Nursing has granted Berkeley College’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program full accreditation for the longest allowable time of eight years. By achieving accreditation, the Program has demonstrated that it meets the standards set by the New Jersey Board of Nursing and ensures that students are receiving a quality education. The accreditation allows for the expansion of enrollment into the College’s LPN to BSN program, which is based at Berkeley’s School of Health Studies in Woodland Park, NJ.

“This achievement highlights the dedication of the program and of Berkeley College to high-quality education,” said Eva Skuka, PhD, MD, Dean, Berkeley College School of Health Studies. “We are dedicated to maintaining the highest possible standards for the program and already are working toward the next milestones of receiving specialized accreditation and developing a graduate-level degree program. This will enable Berkeley College nursing graduates to further their educational journeys and continuously acquire new and better forms of knowledge that they can apply to their work and to their lives.” Berkeley College submitted its Preliminary Application in November 2014 and after receiving acceptance from the Board, applied for the Provisional Application for Accreditation in December 2015, which it received in March 2016. The first students enrolled in the program in September 2016 and the first cohort graduated in December 2017.

“This type of accreditation is a rigorous process that takes up to two years to achieve,” said Lisa Azzarone, Accreditation Coordinator for the Berkeley College School of Health Studies.” During the process, nursing faculty and administrators examined and ensured that the curriculum is mapped to the learning outcomes, that the Program meets the needs of students and of the community, and that the students are offered a well-rounded clinical training. Nursing Program components that are reviewed by the New Jersey Board of Nursing include: organization and administration; philosophy, organizing framework, objectives and outcomes; qualifications of program administrators; faculty qualifications; curriculum organization and content; educational and administrative resources; clinical agencies; and criteria for student admission, promotion and completion of the program.

“The LPN to BSN program at Berkeley College is unique, as it is the only one of its kind in the tristate area. The Nursing Department takes pride in facilitating the transition of LPNs into bachelor’s-prepared professional registered nurses, and we support and embrace our LPNs’ commitment towards academic advancement,” said Suzanne Mullings-Carter, PhD, RN, Associate Chair, Nursing and Patient Care programs, and LPN to BSN Program Coordinator, Berkeley College School of Health Studies.

The LPN to BSN Program, offered by Berkeley College School of Health Studies, is the only program of its kind in the State of New Jersey. It is designed to provide experienced Licensed Practical Nurses an opportunity to earn a BSN degree and to participate in the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The program provides students with advanced skills and training, enabling graduates who attain their Registered Nurse license to qualify for higher-level positions and to pursue graduate degrees. Having a BSN degree allows for an easier, and often times faster, transition to obtaining a master’s or doctoral level degree, which benefits individuals later in their careers.

Community Health and Service Learning Components of the LPN to BSN Program

“It is an exciting time for the Nursing Department at Berkeley College,” said Mary Jane Genuino, DNP, RN-BC, Chair of Nursing and Patient Care programs, Berkeley College School of Health Studies. “We are not only committed to help our students successfully complete the program and advance their careers in the nursing profession, we also are building a solid relationship with the community by fostering service learning within our curriculum.”

Nursing students participated in two community health initiatives last month. With Professor Elenita Talavera, RN-BC, Berkeley College Practical Nurse students participated in Wanaque Health Center’s Immunization Drive by assisting the Public Health Nurse with vaccinating approximately 200 Wanaque residents. The graduating BSN class participated in the Philippine Nurses Association of Bergen County’s Health Fair in Bergenfield, NJ, under the supervision of Professor Christopher de la Victoria, CEN, CMSRN. With the member nurses of the organization, they administered vaccinations, provided preventive teachings, and assisted the volunteer medical providers in assessing and treating consumers who sought free medical care. “These positive student experiences support our community public health offices to help promote good health and well-being as well as prevent disease,” added Dr. Genuino.

In addition to the LPN to BSN program, the Berkeley College School of Health Studies also offers degree and certificate programs in various fields of healthcare, including a certificate program in Practical Nursing. To learn more about the LPN to BSN program click here.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for six consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

