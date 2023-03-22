Los Angeles, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents have once again proved they are among the best in Southern California: Four of the company’s agents and teams have placed prominently in the Los Angeles Business Journal list of the county’s Top 100 Residential Real Estate Agents in 2022.

The rankings are in order of sales volume for closed residential transactions within Los Angeles County in 2022. Each brokerage compiled and certified their totals, and then submitted them to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

“I am excited but not surprised to see some of our power players on this renowned list again. We are proud of our agents for consistently going the extra mile and for establishing themselves as leaders in the industry,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“The Los Angeles County market is one of the most competitive in the world. Heartfelt and sincere congratulations to these exceptional leaders for their tireless work, and for delivering the absolute best in client service year after year.”

The full list of Top 100 producers appears in the March 20 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents, teams, and their branch offices are as follows, shown by placement on the list:

No. 34 – David Offer – Brentwood

No. 62 – Larry Young & Associates – Beverly Hills

No. 94 – THE FEIL GROUP – Pacific Palisades

No. 98 – Andrew Manning – Sherman Oaks

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

