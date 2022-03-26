Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Its Agents Capture Multiple Honors at Global Network’s Annual Sales Convention

Turning in another year of great performances, multiple Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams captured significant honors

San Diego, CA, March 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turning in another year of great performances, multiple Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams captured significant honors at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual Sales Convention, titled “INVALYOUABLE,” held March 13-15 in Louisville, Kentucky. The gathering allowed real estate professionals from around the global network to sharpen their professional skills, learn from industry leaders, and salute their peers.

Finishing 2021 with a spectacular production record, Southern California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties earned the prestigious Berkshire Elite Circle Award by ranking No. 2 among all companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

The company’s Commercial Division wrapped up another stellar year by placing No. 2 among all Commercial Divisions in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network, while Commercial agents Kerry Moorman & Associates and J.J. Gobbell, both from the Montecito office, each earned a Top 5 Commercial Agent honor in the global network awards.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties once again earned the Ten-K Club award, given to network companies that closed a minimum of 10,000 residential units in 2021.

The prestigious Top Office title went to the Santa Barbara offices, led by Kyle Kemp, earning the rank of No. 3 globally.

Additionally, four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties offices and their managers were recognized for their 2021 production receiving the prestigious Round Table Award, which honors top network member offices from each U.S. region, ranked among offices of similar size. The office sizes, office names, and managers, are:

· 41-75 agents: Pacific Palisades office, John Closson; Brentwood office, Tim Swan; Calabasas office, Kathy King

· 76+ agents: Santa Barbara Office, Kyle Kemp

The No. 1 spot among all individual agents in the global network went for the second consecutive year to Cristal Clarke of the Montecito office. David Offer came in at No. 2, Nancy Kogevinas at No. 3, Dan Encell at No. 6, and Lauren Ravitz at No. 9. Also in the Top 25 were Andrew Manning at No. 13, Elisabeth Halsted at No. 16, Ken Switzer at No. 17, Kathleen Winter Hurley at No. 19, Shauna Covington at No. 21, and Josiah Hamilton at No. 24.

Top 25 Individual Agents:

· Cristal Clarke, Montecito, No. 1

· David Offer, Brentwood, No. 2

· Nancy Kogevinas, Montecito, No. 3

· Dan Encell, Montecito, No. 6

· Lauren Ravitz, Brentwood, No. 9

· Andrew Manning, Sherman Oaks, No. 13

· Elisabeth Halsted, Brentwood, No. 16

· Ken Switzer, Montecito, No. 17

· Kathleen Winter Hurley, Montecito, No. 19

· Shauna Covington, Laguna Beach, No. 21

· Josiah Hamilton, Montecito, No. 24

Marc and Sara Shevin of the Shevin Team took home top honors with a No. 1 finish among the global network’s Small Size Team category, followed by Marsha Kotlyar Real Estate Group at No. 3, Team Cairncross at No. 5, Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen at No. 8, Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy at No. 9, Larry Young & Associates at No. 13, Kerry Mormann & Associates at No. 14, Bartron Real Estate Group at No. 15, The Easter Team at No. 21, and The FEIL GROUP at No. 23.

Top 25 Small Size Teams (2-5 licensed agents):

· Shevin Team, Calabasas, No. 1

· Marsha Kotlyar Real Estate Group, Montecito, No. 3

· Team Cairncross, La Jolla, No. 5

· Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen La Jolla, No. 8

· Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy, Beverly Hills, No. 9

· Larry Young & Associates, Beverly Hills, No. 13

· Kerry Mormann & Associates, Montecito, No. 14

· Bartron Real Estate Group, Santa Barbara, No. 15

· The Easter Team, Santa Barbara, No. 21

· THE FEIL GROUP, Pacific Palisades, No. 23

In the Medium Size Team category, Maxine & Marti Gellens, Greg Noonan & Associates, and Calcagno & Hamilton, came in respectively at No. 2, 3, and 4 in the global network. Team Chodorow from the La Jolla office earned the No. 10 spot.

Top 25 Medium Size Teams (6-10 licensed agents):

Maxine & Marti Gellens, La Jolla, No. 2

Greg Noonan & Associates, La Jolla, No. 3

Calcagno & Hamilton, Montecito, No. 4

Eric & Peggy Chodorow, La Jolla, No. 10

In the Large Size Team awards, Gregg Neuman finished a strong No. 7, and Ronnie & Cyrena finished the year with a No. 23 ranking in the global network.

Top 25 Large Size Teams (11 or more licensed agents):

Gregg Neuman, San Diego Downtown, No. 7

Ronnie & Cyrena, Newport Beach, No. 23

The Legend Award, which recognizes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams for longstanding career performance at the highest levels, went to many well-deserving recipients. Legend winners have achieved coveted Chairman’s Circle status, based on ranking within the top one-half of 1 percent to the top 2 percent of all 50,000 agents in the global network. The Legends of 2021 are:

25 years:

· Greg Noonan & Associates, La Jolla

· Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen, La Jolla

20 years:

· Shauna Covington, Laguna Beach

· Suzanne Kropf, Rancho Bernardo

· Andrew Manning, Sherman Oaks

· Jim Shockey, Monarch Beach

· Kathleen Winter, Montecito

15 years:

· Eric & Peggy Chodorow, La Jolla

· Mark Christy, Laguna Beach

· The Dave Finburgh Team, La Jolla

· Bob & Tina Kelly, La Mesa

· Phil Missig, Beverly Hills

10 years:

· Csilla H. Crouch, Del Mar

· Carole Downing Group, Carlsbad

· Randy Freeman, Pacific Palisades

· Elisabeth Halsted, Brentwood

· Amalia Khachikian, Sherman Oaks

· Matt McIntyre, Pasadena

· Jennifer Niman, Sherman Oaks

· Al Rex, Carlsbad

· Gary & Lisa Schoeffler, Ventura

· The Silva Group, Carlsbad

5 years:

· Rosamaria Acuña, La Jolla

· Arthur Aslanian, Encino

· Joel Butera, Santa Barbara

· Team Cairncross, La Jolla

· Cristal Clarke, Montecito Midtown

· Craig Delahook, Laguna Beach

· Devore Realty Group, Carlsbad

· Dubois & Pearson, Encino,

· Debbie Edwards & Davina O’Donnell, Sherman Oaks

· Ali Evans, Santa Barbara

· Josiah Hamilton, Montecito

· Marie Huff, La Jolla

· Julia Maxwell, La Jolla

· Elizabeth Reed & Associates, Rancho Santa Fe

· Patrick Rodriguez, Goleta

· Cecilia Romero Ingrum & Klemens Ruoss, La Jolla

· SARKISSIAN + PERERA GROUP, Pasadena

· Steve Shanks, Encino

· Dee Shiohama Group, Newport Beach

· Bryan R. Uhrig, Montecito

· Eustorgio Villa, Laguna Beach

· Spencer Wall, Laguna Beach

“These prestigious honors clearly show the strength and caliber of our agents and offices, proving that we are a force to be reckoned with,” President Martha Mosier said. “We are honored to be continually recognized as a Berkshire Elite brokerage, an accomplishment that would not be possible without our agents, managers, support staff, and, of course, our wonderful and loyal clients.

“These rankings are impressive, considering the network has nearly 1,500 offices in the U.S. and abroad. Our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family inspires our team every day to help make our company the go-to real estate brokerage in our market. Together they are INVOLYOUABLE!”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

