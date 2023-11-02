CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, has partnered with the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) on a sample bottle program to assist in the design and testing of recyclable PET plastic packaging. Under the partnership, Berlin now offers small quantities of specific PET bottles required to conduct PET recyclability test protocols at third party testing labs to receive APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition. Berlin Packaging is a member of the APR.

The APR Design® Guide for Plastics Recyclability helps companies design recyclable packaging that can be readily transformed into high-quality, post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The APR Design® Guide classifies package design features according to four recyclability categories: APR Design® Guide Preferred; Detrimental to Recycling; Renders Package Non-Recyclable; and Requires Testing. APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition provides third-party validation that a package or packaging component’s design is compatible with the North American recycling system. This is done by confirming that the item has met the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design® Guide.

From its stock inventory, Berlin supplies 16-oz natural Boston round bottles made of (B90A) PET resin — an APR Preferred PET base resin. The bottles accommodate 24-410 caps. While these bottles fulfill the requirements for APR test protocols, they are also publicly available for purchase.

“Clear PET bottles made from a known virgin resin are required to conduct APR test protocols,” explained John Standish, APR’s Technical Consultant. “Sourcing the test bottles, perhaps 20 to 100 units per test variable, can be a challenge for some companies, who may be experts in labels or adhesives, but not in PET bottles. Finding the right bottles can be costly, with long lead times. Our partnership with Berlin helps to overcome this challenge and facilitates the process of securing PET test bottles for companies seeking APR Design® Recognition.”

“We are committed to leading the future of sustainable packaging,” declared Balaji Jayaseelan, Berlin’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Our mission is to promote a sustainability culture along our entire value chain, from suppliers and customers to local communities where we operate and allied organizations. Berlin’s partnership with APR builds upon our mission and expands our collaborations with like-minded organizations championing sustainability.”

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

About the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is a US-based international non-profit and the only North American organization focused exclusively on improving recycling for plastics. APR’s tools & resources help companies design packaging that can be recycled, support innovations that overcome existing recycling challenges, and encourage stable and reliable markets for post-consumer recycled content. Visit plasticsrecycling.org for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne

Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com

(708) 272-7046