CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected a prestigious award in the Beverages category at the 2023 WorldStar Awards held by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), honoring the best in packaging innovation on a global scale. The 2023 WorldStar competition received a record 488 entries from 41 countries, up from 440 competitors from 37 countries in 2022.

Berlin Packaging took home a WorldStar award in the Beverages category for Osborne’s Anis del Mono Dulce, a stunning decanter-style glass bottle inspired by the brand’s connections to both art and nature. The team at Osborne worked with design firm Grupo Berro to create a stunning design for their 150th-anniversary bottle but needed assistance with the technical execution. They partnered with Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging, to bring their creative custom package design to life. The bottle features dynamic, sinuous lines simulating the movement of water, and a modernist style representative of the architecture of the 1870s when the brand was founded.

For a package entry to be eligible for a WorldStar Award, it must have already received a national or regional packaging award in the last two years from a competition that is recognized by the WPO. The Anis del Mono Dulce bottle was a triple award recipient at the 2022 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards, honored in the categories of People’s Choice (Gold), Best Use of Custom Packaging (Silver), and Beverage Spirits (Bronze).

The prestigious WorldStar award highlights Berlin Packaging’s commitment to world-class innovation and design via their in-house agency, Studio One Eleven, which waives its fees for branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consultation services in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the World Packaging Organisation with a WorldStar award, as well as a testament to our incredibly talented team and their exceptional work,” said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging.

