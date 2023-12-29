Local government proposal to revive 1980s M-Bahn described as energy-hogging and vain fantasy projectPlans for a driverless magnetic train that would swoop through Berlin and carry passengers and goods are under way as part of the local government’s attempts to boost the German capital’s green credentials.The project, put forward by the city’s new conservative-led government, is said to have sufficient political backing and, say its backers, would help Berlin achieve its goal to become net zero by 2045. Continue reading…

