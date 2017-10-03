Bernadette Sohler, Middlesex Water Vice President, Named a Top 25 Leading Woman Intrapreneur and Corporate Leader

Breaking News
ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that Bernadette M. Sohler, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, has been named a 2017 Top 25 Leading Woman Intrapreneur and Corporate Leader by Leading Woman Entrepreneurs (LWE).  Intrapreneurs are recognized for bringing an entrepreneurial approach to their corporate responsibilities, for driving innovation and engagement and for helping transform their organizations from within to better serve their stakeholders.  Sohler and other Intrapreneur honorees will be celebrated at the Top 25 Leading Women’s recognition event on October 16th, at the Liberty House in Jersey City, New Jersey.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37083420-ec66-41d4-bc6c-0f0d186b6c73

“This prestigious group of women was selected out of hundreds of impressive nominations based on their strong business acumen, community involvement, advocacy for women and their ability to both influence and inspire within their respective industries,” according to LWE founder and CEO Linda Wellbrock. “They are amazing role models representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business,” added Wellbrock.

Dennis W. Doll, Middlesex President & CEO, commented, “We’re proud of Bernadette for all her accomplishments and for the leadership she provides both within and outside our company. We’re grateful that LWE has also recognized the value of her contributions.”

Sohler oversees the planning, development and implementation of Middlesex Water’s strategic corporate communications and digital communications initiatives, crisis management, public relations and customer education activities; investor relations, government affairs and corporate social responsibility efforts.  Within Middlesex she is focused on driving a culture of transparency which aligns and engages employees through consistent communication and community service. Externally, she has enhanced utility communications outreach through proactive public education which helps citizens understand the value of water and the need for ongoing infrastructure investment. She is an active participant on industry committees and serves on the board of directors of several chambers of commerce and social service organizations.

About Middlesex Water Company
Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, provides water, wastewater and related utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware.  Its array of professional services include regulated utility services, contract operations services, public private partnerships, acquisitions of viable and troubled water and wastewater systems and privatization of U.S. military base utility systems.   For additional information about Middlesex Water Company visit www.middlesexwater.com or call (732) 634-1500. 

Media Contact:
Summer DeFEO
Communications Coordinator
Middlesex Water Company
732-638-7549
www.middlesexwater.com 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
