The U.S. Federal Reserve still has enough clout to fight a future downturn, but policymakers should state in advance the mix of policies and policy promises they plan to use to get the most bang for their buck, former Fed chief Ben Bernanke said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says U.S. would hit 52 Iranian sites if American targets attacked - January 4, 2020
- Bernanke: Fed has ample clout to fight downturn if toolkit used properly - January 4, 2020
- Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike - January 4, 2020