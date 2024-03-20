EXCLUSIVE – CLEVELAND – There were two winners in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary – Bernie Moreno and former President Trump.
Moreno, a successful Cleveland-based business leader and luxury auto dealership giant, rode Trump’s endorsement to victory in Tuesday’s primary in a costly and contentious GOP nomination contest.
“I want to thank President Trump for all he did for me, for this campaign, for his unwavering support,
