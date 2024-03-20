EXCLUSIVE: WESTLAKE, OHIO – Moments after delivering his victory speech in the GOP Ohio Senate primary on Tuesday night, businessman Bernie Moreno touted the importance of former President Trump’s endorsement and his plans for both his general election campaign and potential agenda as a U.S. senator.
“Let’s just say this, an endorsement from President Donald J. Trump is the most powerful endorsement in modern political history,” Moreno told Fox
