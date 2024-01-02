Israel’s response ‘has been grossly disproportionate, immoral and in violation of international law’, senator saysBernie Sanders, the progressive senator of Vermont, issued a statement Tuesday calling on Congress to block additional funding to Israel amid the war in Gaza, where more than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks after Hamas killed 1200 people in Israel on 7 October.“While we recognize that Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attack began this war, we must also recognize that Israel’s military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral and in violation of international law,” Sanders said. Continue reading…

