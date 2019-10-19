Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in comeback from heart attack

U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York City on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack, and pledged to resume at full throttle his battle against the business and political establishment, including members of his own Democratic Party.
