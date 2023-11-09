The duo aims to donate 500 mittens for Giving Tuesday with their upcycle mitten tutorial

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BERNINA of America , the premium sewing, serging, and longarm manufacturer, is excited to announce a collaborative partnership with BERNINA Ambassador, Kelly Dempsey, who is known from Season 14 of Project Runway as a contestant and runner-up as well as her approach to sustainable fashion. Dempsey has provided a pattern and tutorial on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog demonstrating how to upcycle worn sweaters into winter mittens for their #MittensForGood Challenge in the spirit of Giving Tuesday.

“With her giving spirit, dedication to sustainable fashion, and artistry, we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Kelly on #MittensForGood,” shared Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing for BERNINA of America. “We look forward to our communities coming together to create these mittens both resourcefully and creatively.”

The initiative aims to inspire and encourage people across the U.S. to participate in Giving Tuesday in a new way. With a goal of 500 donated mittens, participating BERNINA dealers will be collecting the finished mittens to then donate to local shelters and communities in need.

“I have always admired BERNINA. Not only for the exceptional craftsmanship and quality of their sewing machines, but also for their strong commitment to sustainability,” shared Dempsey. “As an ambassador for BERNINA, I believe that our partnership is a perfect fit as I am deeply passionate about inspiring conscious living, particularly in the realm of sustainable fashion. Together, we can continue to raise awareness for the pressing issues our planet faces and advocate for those who are in need of support the most.”

To join in the #MittensForGood Challenge and create winter mittens for donation, participants can read and watch the full tutorial on the exclusive BERNINA blog, WeAllSew . Visit the BERNINA Store Locator to find the closest dealer’s contact information.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT KELLY DEMPSEY

Kelly Dempsey is a trailblazer in sustainable fashion, specializing in the art of transforming existing items into something entirely new. As a runner-up on Season 14 of Project Runway, she has garnered recognition with features in Marie Claire and Good Morning America. Today, her online sewing and upcycling platform boasts over 600 students, providing beginners with the skills needed to combat the pressing issue of fast fashion, now the world’s second-largest polluter after oil.

