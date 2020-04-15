Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BERNINA OF AMERICA LAUNCHES NEW INSTAGRAM TV CHANNEL

BERNINA OF AMERICA LAUNCHES NEW INSTAGRAM TV CHANNEL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Aurora, Ill., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of their new Instagram TV (IGTV) channel. The new video series will give BERNINA enthusiasts content to help them get the most out of their BERNINA sewing and embroidery machines. The new series will be featured on BERNINA of America’s Instagram page.

BERNINA’s IGTV channel will provide viewers with simple tips and tricks from an experienced BERNINA Educator. Whether you are a new or seasoned sewist, the BERNINA Educator will share helpful advice that will enable more productivity and lead to better results. Twice a week, viewers will be able to watch new videos that cover a wide range of topics including needles, marking tools, stitch plates and presser feet. At the end of each video, viewers are encouraged to comment with questions and share any future video topics they want to see. The series kicks off with a video on the BERNINA Foot Control and how to get the most functionality out of it.

“We are thrilled to share our new IGTV series with our Instagram followers,” said Connie Fanders, Director of Education at BERNINA of America. “The videos are intended to teach viewers about essential BERNINA tools and accessories for sewing and embroidery machines. Ultimately, we hope this content, along with the newly launched BERNINA Made to Create Studio, will inspire our community to stay creative during this challenging time.”

For more information on BERNINA, visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA
Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

CONTACT: Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
312-445-4728
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.