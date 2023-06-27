BERNINA 790 PRO BERNINA 790 PRO – Preorders available starting June 27, 2023. MSRP is $15,499.00

AURORA, Ill., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s A BIG DAY! BERNINA of America , the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is unveiling three revolutionary new machines to further enhance the joy of creating. As part of BERNINA University 2023 – the premier annual Dealer conference taking place in Dallas, TX (June 27-30, 2023), – the opening ceremony provided an exciting first look at the newest innovations of the BERNINA 790 PRO , and two very special edition machines which include the BERNINA 570 QE Kaffe Edition and bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition . Each new machine is complemented by premium, curated gifts to enhance the user experience.

“We are thrilled to launch these amazing machines built with passion and commitment. They will further enhance the quality and Swiss precision sewing enthusiasts have come to expect from BERNINA,” said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President, BERNINA of America. “I couldn’t be more excited about the cutting-edge technology of the B 790 PRO sewing, embroidery and quilting machine. The B 790 PRO, with the next generation stitchprecision² technology, embraces advanced features that spark creativity. Whilst the B 790 PRO is our most advanced machine to date, we didn’t stop there. We have collaborated with world renowned textile artist Kaffe Fassett and legendary cosplay artist and designer Yaya Han on two special edition machines.”

Available for purchase in July, the three new feature-packed machines from BERNINA include:

BERNINA 790 PRO — Preorders available starting June 27, 2023. MSRP is $15,499.00

The next generation sewing, embroidery and quilting machine is enriched with BERNINA stitchprecision² technology that makes the creative experience more precise and joyful. Swiss innovations allow for superior stitch quality and up to 33% higher Smart Drive Technology (SDT) embroidery speed, while the new BERNINA pinpoint laser marks your start and travel points. The high-end embroidery module L with SDT comes standard and affords an extra-large embroidery area along with enhanced stitch quality, smoother and quieter movement. Featuring the Automatic Needle Threader and a stitch designer that can transform one’s own unique design into a stitch pattern with a simple click on touchscreen, the B 790 PRO has a variety of unique characteristics including:

֍ 4-Point Placement with Morphing: The new function enables you to place designs to precisely suit your project by simply defining four points on the fabric in the hoop, where the design is placed proportionally or can be morphed to fit the created boundary.

֍ WiFi Connectivity and BERNINA Stitchout App: Providing the ability to directly transfer embroidery designs back and forth from the BERNINA Embroidery Software 9 to the machine, this new WiFi feature is a convenient addition. The B 790 PRO also connects with the app to monitor (via smartphone and mobile devices) the status of your embroidery stitchout from any place and notify you when the machine needs your direct attention.

֍ Customizable Quilt Designs: With unlimited scaling possibilities, you can now bring the functionality of professional longarm quilting to your embroidery machine. You will be able to quilt like a PRO and achieve perfect computerized quilting on an embroidery machine, including the ability to modify the stiches per inch and utilize enhanced quilt securing functions.

֍ Alignment of Lettering and Designs: Personalize your text placement with Multi-line Lettering and Text Alignment, and you can easily align and distribute embroidery designs horizontally and vertically.

֍ Shape Designer: Whatever the shape (circle, square, heart, etc.), new and unique designs will emerge as you can multiply designs with one click while arranging them in a desired formation.

֍ Color Wheel: This feature allows one to change designs easily and coordinate a favorite color scheme before you start embroidering.

BERNINA 570 QE Kaffe Edition — Preorders available starting June 27, 2023. MSRP is $7,399.00

As colorful as your imagination, the Limited Edition B 570 QE model celebrates the Big Blooms floral design by highly recognized textile artist Kaffe Fassett with an eye-catching faceplate on the front of machine. For more than 60 years, Kaffe Fassett has inspired people around the world with his colorful work in fabric, knitting, needlepoint, patchwork, painting and mosaic.

Combining innovative features with lots of space for creativity, the BERNINA 570 QE Kaffe Edition has 481 gorgeous decorative stitches and 39 exclusive embroidery designs by Kaffe already pre-installed. In addition, there are 73 quilting stitches, 34 utility stitches and eight sewing alphabets with the latest sewing and embroidery functions, as well as easy navigation on a centrally located color touch screen. Offering state-of-the-art technology for quilters, the B 570 QE Kaffe Edition by BERNINA boasts:

֍ Robust Freearm: This feature provides 8.5 inches of workspace to the right of the needle to handle amazing quilting projects.

֍ BERNINA Hook: With a stitch width of up to 9 mm, you can sew precisely, quickly and quietly. In addition, the Jumbo Bobbin holds up to 70% more thread than standard bobbins.

֍ BERNINA Stitch Regulator (BSR): When free-motion quilting, you are ensured beautiful even stiches.

֍ BERNINA Dual Feed: Providing the flexibility to feed from both the top and bottom, you can effortlessly handle difficult and fine fabrics.

֍ Patchwork Foot #97D: Featuring three notches on the side for precise guidance, this is ideal for stitch width up to 9mm.

֍ Speed Control: This machine provides ease in sewing and embroidery speeds up to 1,000 stitches per minute.

“I am so grateful to BERNINA for letting me decorate their iconic machines and I’m thrilled at how this collaboration has blossomed,” said Kaffe Fassett. “Color is the tonic the world needs and I hope these machines inspire others to add more color to their designs, workspaces and life.”

bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition – Available beginning July 24, 2023. MSRP is $3,335.00

Yaya Han has transformed her creative passion to become a highly recognized costume designer and cosplay artist. Her intricate and lavish creations have earned awards and acclaim nationwide, and Yaya has made a name for herself with her popular cosplay accessories line.

For the first time, she is teaming up with bernette on the introduction of the new b79 Yaya Han Edition for sewing, embroidery and cosplay enthusiasts alike. Combining a reliable, high-quality bernette machine with the BERNINA Embroidery Software 9 Creator ($1,100 value), will help grow one’s skills with each project. The many supporting features of the bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition include:

֍ Stylish and Imaginative Embroidery Designs: Sixty-four exclusive designs curated by Yaya Han and four motifs designed by the cosplay artist and designer.

֍ Yaya Han Presser Foot Set: Eight additional presser feet will help tame difficult fabrics and embellish projects with creative appliques.

֍ bernette Dual Feed: Providing the ability to feed from above or below, the special feed will allow users to smoothly guide all types of fabrics, while also providing for straight positioning of appliques.

֍ Stitch Designer: Featuring 500 integrated stitch patterns, the Stitch Designer allows you to create your own stiches or customize existing stitches. You can even save the designs in the memory of the bernette machine.

֍ bernette Creative Consultant: Helpful tutorials provide step-by-step introduction into the world of creative embroidery, and the Creative Consultant helps you find the right settings for any fabric.

“Whether you’re working on your next cosplay creation, experimenting with fashion designs or simply looking to take your sewing skills to the next level, this machine has everything you need to succeed!,” shares Yaya Han, Cosplay Artist and Designer.

For more information on the three new machines and BERNINA of America, please visit bernina.com . Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer . Follow BERNINA on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest . You can also find helpful tips for every skill level on the BERNINA Blog, We All Sew .

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer . Follow BERNINA on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest . The BERNINA sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram . You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on the BERNINA Blog, We All Sew .

