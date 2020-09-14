BERRY CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Berry Corporation on Behalf of Berry Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) on behalf of Berry stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Berry has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 30, 2018, Berry completed its IPO offering shares at $14 per share and raising $112 million in net proceeds.

On September 11, 2020, Berry’s shares closed at $3.36, representing a 76% decline from the Company’s $14 IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Berry Corporation shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected] , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

