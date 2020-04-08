DALLAS, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.
Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|2465259
A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Thursday, May 21, 2020
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|2465259
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.
About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.
CONTACT: Contact: Berry Corporation (bry) Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 [email protected]
- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Southwest Airlines, Tivity Health, Tupperware Brands Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - April 8, 2020
- Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2020 Results May 6; Hold Conference Call May 7 - April 8, 2020
- SWEET BABY SHADE LAUNCHES “GIVING BACK” DONATION TO HELP FAMILIES WITH INFANTS & YOUNG CHILDREN AFFECTED BY COVID-19 - April 8, 2020