Breaking News
Home / Top News / Berry to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results February 26; Hold Conference Call February 27

Berry to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results February 26; Hold Conference Call February 27

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020 
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode: 2697719
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, March 11, 2020 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 2697719
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

CONTACT: Contact: 
Berry Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.