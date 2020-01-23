BESLER Achieves HFMA Peer Review Designation

Breaking News
Chicago, IL, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed BESLERS’s Easy Work Papers product using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Easy Work Papers has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.

Easy Work Papers is web-based software that can be accessed from anywhere to complete Medicare and Medicaid cost reports accurately and consistently.

“We’re very proud of the fact that Easy Work Papers is so well regarded among our customers,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER. “The results of HFMA’s thorough Peer Review process confirm the value that our clients see in the product. Easy Work Papers reduces the amount of time that providers spend on cost report preparation leaving them more time to address critical issues that can have a material impact on revenue.”

HFMA’s Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have BESLER achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value.”

About HFMA  
With 50,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation’s premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care. 

About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare finance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals recover more revenue. Our reimbursement and revenue recovery solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the United States. We serve as advocates for hospitals, so that they, in turn, can better advance the health and well-being of their patients. For more information, visit www.besler.com.

CONTACT: Karen Thomas
Healthcare Financial Management Association
708-492-3377
[email protected]

Michael Passanante
BESLER
609-839-1221
[email protected]
