CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, BESLER has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Easy Work Papers software.

Easy Work Papers is Internet-based software you can access from anywhere to complete Medicare and Medicaid Cost Reports accurately and consistently.

“We’re very proud that our Easy Work Papers software is so well regarded among our customers,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER. “The results of HFMA’s thorough Peer Review process confirm the value that our clients experience with the software. Easy Work Papers significantly reduces the amount of time that providers spend on cost report preparation leaving them more time to focus on more critical issues.”

HFMA’s Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have BESLER renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 96,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About BESLER

BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Kelly Wisness

BESLER

(732) 392-8231

kwisness@besler.com