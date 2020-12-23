Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Mixed Martial Artists Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford to the Growing Team of Bespoke CBD Brand Ambassadors

Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant as Brand Ambassadors. Pro MMA Fighters Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant Named Bespoke CBD Brand Ambassadors

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today welcomed husband-wife professional mixed martial artists (MMA) Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant to its fast growing team of Bespoke CBD brand ambassadors.

A mixed martial artist, author and professional model, VanZant has won a global following of adoring fans due to her success in the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), finishing second place during one season of “Dancing with the Stars,” and winning the Food Network’s celebrity cooking championship on “Chopped,” among many other prolific accomplishments. In August of this year, she signed a contract to fight exclusively in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with her first bout scheduled to take place in February 2021 during Super Bowl weekend.

Married to VanZant since September 2018, professional MMA middleweight fighter Austin “The Gentleman” Vanderford boasts an undefeated record in the cage at 10-0. Prior to fighting for Bellator MMA where his record currently stands at 4-0, Vanderford went undefeated at 6-0 with the UFC. Together, VanZant and Vanderford have more than three million followers on Instagram and another one million plus on Facebook.

Danny Pollack, Bespoke Extracts CEO, stated, “As elite professional athletes and inspiring personalities with millions of fans and followers, the social influence and brand validation that Austin and Paige are bringing to bear for Bespoke CBD products is expected to have measurable impact on our Company’s global brand awareness and promising growth potential.”

Vanderford noted, “Paige and I both value the importance of maintaining optimal health and wellness so that we can attain our high performance goals – both in and out of the cage. Bespoke’s premium, all-natural, hemp-derived CBD products play an important role in helping us to look and feel our best, so agreeing to become brand ambassadors for Bespoke was a no-brainer for us.”

“I rely on my body for my livelihood, so I only buy and use products from brands, like Bespoke, which value my health and wellness as much as I do. Austin and I are very proud to become Bespoke brand ambassadors and look forward to spreading the word on how Bespoke CBD is having a positive impact on our wellness,” added VanZant.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

For more information, please contact:

Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Phone: 888-575-6738

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.bespokeextracts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2578ddd5-80b6-4a2b-98ab-c534bbbee85a