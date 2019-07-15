Bespoq – Washington DC’s Premier Mobile Artisan Shoe Care Service

Bespoq has been servicing the neighborhood for many years where they have cultivated relationships through the fine art of making shoes look good for many years.

The hard-working team at Washington, D.C.’s premier mobile artisan shoe care service, Bespoq has been servicing the neighborhood for many years where they have cultivated relationships through the fine art of making shoes look good for many years.

“Our clients know that appearances are very powerful in this part of town, and how your shoes look can say a lot about who you are and where you’re going in life. You can never underestimate the impact of good looking shoes. Working professionals get their shoes shined here. To not, would be like washing your car and not cleaning the tires.” At Bespoq, we cater to the client’s needs while providing some nostalgia for the days of the good old-fashioned shoe shine and that love of a good-looking pair of shoes.

The fine art of shoe shining and shoe care maintenance is not as prevalent as it used to be. You can even spot tourists walking the streets of D.C., stopping to watch a shoe shine in progress, similar to a tourist attraction. In D.C. though, it’s what professionals do. Leather footwear — whether it be dress shoes for men or women — are typically expensive and demand maintenance. Even your sneakers must be maintained, and people in this town take that seriously.

Clients here treat their shoe care maintenance like their other self-care routines, it’s similar to getting your hair done or getting a manicure. A good looking shoe completes a professional look and is just like visiting your favorite hair stylist, people enjoy booking their neighborhood shoe care master at Bespoq on Pennsylvania Ave.

Bespoq services events and appointments day and night, serving up a fresh experience. The team at Bespoq create an experience where people can relax and leave looking good.

For years, we have had a very diverse and dependable client base. “Our clients range from moms in the neighborhood to blue-collar workers, to those working on the hill and they don’t want anyone else touching their shoes.”

We provide a unique service to offices where we pick up shoes, clean and condition them, and return. Letting the professionals do their job without having to lift a finger. Because whether you are a federal employee, Contractor, lawyer, baker or candlestick maker (or anything in between) we all lead exceedingly busy lives and let’s be honest at the end of the day the last thing you have the bandwidth to think about is shoe care maintenance.

A few bucks a month to get your shoes cared for preserve those $500 Ferragamo heels or loafers and make them look new again.

The team at Bespoq strongly dislikes seeing professionals walking around with dirty, uncared for, scuffed up shoes. Think about it like this: there are not many other pieces of clothing that support you and take care of you like your shoes. They carry the full weight or your world (literally and figuratively) and keep your feet looking and feeling fresh (again literally and figuratively). So why not take a little time and show them some love in return for all they do for you. That’s why Bespoq provides mobile shoe care services.

A shoe shine or shoe cleaning not only extends the life of your shoes but helps present you in a more promising and professional manner. Some clients in D.C. who do the hiring on Capitol Hill say meeting a great potential employee is often ruined because of an unprofessional appearance.

Many people who come to D.C. don’t realize just how vital a polished, sharp appearance is. Whenever a new client comes in who is just starting out, the team always encourages them to maintain their shoe care routine.

Bespoq offers a variety of shoe care services from the essential shoe shine, shoe cleaning and conditioning, to shoe repair, for all types of shoes and styles. You can schedule the Bespoq team for anything from your next event or your next shoe cleaning.

Now before another day goes by, please ask yourself, are you Bespoq? Get Bespoq at bespoq.com or by calling 202-299-7827.

