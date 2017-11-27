Best Cyber Monday Fitbit Deals 2017: Comparison of Fitness Tracker & Smartwatch Deals Published by Deal Tomato

Breaking News
SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Deal Tomato are comparing and recording the best Cyber Monday deals on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers. These are the most popular deals for 2017:

Fitbit smartwatch deals:

  • Fitbit Ionic GPS Smartwatch (Charcoal Gray/Orange Blue/Silver) on sale – eBay (latest Fitbit smartwatch)
  • Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)
  • Fitbit Ionic, Blaze & Surge Fitness Smartwatches available – Amazon (newest smartwatch models)

Fitbit Charge 2 & Charge HR deals:

  • Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (newest model, variety of colors available)
  • Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate Wireless Activity Wristband on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

Fitbit Alta & Flex wristband deals:

  • Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (slimmest Fitbit with 6 colors and 3 size options)
  • Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes)

Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches provide insights into your daily exercise and various indicators of your health.  The Charge 2 is Fitbit’s leading activity tracker by popularity owing to its sleek, comfortable design and multisport tracking features.  The Fitbit Ionic is the latest smartwatch offering built-in GPS, a waterproof design and Fitbit Pay to make contactless payments. Check out the full range of Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches at Amazon.

Deal Tomato tracks the price of a host of consumer electronics, popular gadgets and home products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Cyber Monday. Sales figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 are forecast to be up 4.5% on last year whilst retail sales for the full sales season, November to January, are likely to breach the $1 trillion mark.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Deals from the big retailers started online on Monday, November 20th, and run for an entire week through to Cyber Monday.

The team at Deal Tomato are adding new Fitbit Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
