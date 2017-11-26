Best Dell Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Tim Marr Reveals The Top XPS & Inspiron Laptop & Monitor Discounts

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tim Marr has tracked prices across a number of retailers to find the most popular Dell Cyber Monday deals of 2017. The best deals this year are:

Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop with 7th Gen Intel Core i3 on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

Dell XPS 13.3″ Laptop with 7th Gen Intel Core i5 on sale – Amazon (with Infinity Edge touch display)

Dell Computer Ultrasharp 24” Screen LED Monitor on sale – Amazon (bestselling monitor)

Dell are of the largest PC manufacturers in the world offering a full suite of laptops, monitors and home desktops. Their premium line XPS series laptops are amongst the best in the field with deals to be found on them this Cyber Monday. Check the entire range of Dell laptop and monitor deals on sale at Amazon here.

The Tim Marr team uses price tracking charts and data gathered from a database of retailers to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products each year. Cyber Monday shows no signs of slowing down with retailers gearing up to offer more deals than ever before. Shopper numbers and total spending in 2017 are expected to be up on previous years. Total spending in the holiday shopping season has been rising 5% on average since 2010. Spending reached a peak of almost $700 billion in 2016, according to research published by the National Retail Federation.

In previous Black Friday sales we’ve witnessed crowds of customers queueing overnight to get their hands on the best deals. This year nearly all the big retailers are running their sales online for extended periods. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week. They started on Monday, November 20th and end shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

