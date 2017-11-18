Best Fitbit Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Compared by Deal Tomato

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of e-commerce analysts at Deal Tomato have revealed the top Fitbit deals for Black Friday shoppers this year:

Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate Wireless Activity Wristband on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)



– Amazon (bestselling model) Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (S & L bands included) on sale – Amazon (newest smartwatch model)



– Amazon (newest smartwatch model) Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

Fitbit activity trackers and smart watches provide exercise data, monitor your health and new models can make contactless payments. The Fitbit Ionic is the latest smartwatch with a waterproof design, built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay and an impressive five day battery life. The Charge 2 is a popular activity tracker that looks more like a bracelet than a smartwatch. Check the entire range of Fitbits on sale at Amazon here.

Deal Tomato tracks the price of a host of consumer electronics, popular gadgets and home products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Black Friday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. According to the NRF over half of total spending during Black Friday 2016 was online. Last year was the first time that e-commerce sales outpaced spending in stores, demonstrating the significance of the web in driving sales.

When do Black Friday deals start? This year retailers are starting deals online on Monday, November 20th and running them until Cyber Monday the following week.

The team at Deal Tomato will be updating their site with the best Fitbit Black Friday deals on a daily basis.

